Celebrate Juneteenth With Joy and Safety At These Events Across The Nation

Here's a short roundup of national events slated to commemorate Juneteenth this Saturday that many can attend online and in person.

With Congress voting to make Juneteenth an official federal holiday in time for this coming Saturday, it makes the

day that much more poignant. There are already a slew of events that one can check out online and in person to remain safe due to the pandemic. Here, we’ve taken the time to bring you a few you can check out to celebrate.

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture will be hosting a virtual celebration of Juneteenth with a full day of programming via its website. The day includes a talk on the origins of barbecue, and panel discussions about the effects of slavery in the United States and a community soundstage.

National Juneteenth Virtual Music Festival

This three day event in Dallas, Texas will feature a series of musical performances and an opening reception honoring Ms. Opal Lee, the 93-year old National Advocate for Juneteenth. To register for tickets online and in-person, visit their website.

Meals as Collective Memory – Weeksville Heritage Center

The historic site preserving one of the largest pre-Civil War free Black communities in America will have a full slate of events honoring the culinary traditions of the Black community including a panel discussion with noted historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris, the author behind the book High On The Hog, which has become a popular Netflix series.

Summer of Soul Screening

The highly anticipated documentary directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots highlighting the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and how obscured it was in history will debut as part of a concert event hosted by the City Parks Foundation in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, New York. Those interested can RSVP here.

Black Dollar Family Juneteenth Classic Weekend

Hosted by Black Dollar Family and Glasses Global, this weekend festival pops off in Brooklyn in honor of Juneteenth includes a kickball tournament and an afterparty. Learn more here.

JuneteenthNY Festival

This festival begins Friday (June 18th) and will be a mixture of online and in-person events taking place in Brooklyn, New York with events focusing on economic development and wellness. More details can be found here.

Juneteenth Unityfest

Music legend Nile Rodgers teams up with fellow guitarist Robert Randolph to organize and host a diverse concert celebration of the Juneteenth holiday, shining a spotlight on numerous grassroots organizations. Hosted by Amanda Seales and JB Smoove, you can check out the star-studded concert for free at their website.

