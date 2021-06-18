Entertainment News
Diddy Launching Entertainment Development Program For Underrepresented Communities

For the next generation of industry executives.

Diddy is sticking to his mantra “from me, to we”. He is launching a career development program to help the next generation of Black and Brown entertainment executives.

As spotted on Deadline the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment is leading by example in terms of providing equity to people of color within the record industry. He has partnered with Endeavor to launch The Excellence Program; a development program and resume database that aims to groom the newer generation of business leaders. The serial entrepreneur pointed to his formative years at Uptown Records as the inspiration for this new project.

“Beginning my career as an intern changed my life, so it’s been a lifelong dream to give the next generation of entrepreneurs and executives access to the best in entertainment, marketing, music and fashion,” said Combs. “Partnering with Endeavor creates a pipeline to opportunities that allow future leaders to not only succeed, but thrive in these highly competitive industries.” “The Excellence Program helps ensure access and education are available to all who possess the talent, vision and creativity necessary to succeed in the entertainment industry,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor. “We are proud to partner with Sean in bringing this program to life.”

The first week of school kicks off July 12 and runs all the way through August 16. Courses included music touring, film / television / streaming, marketing, fashion / culture, professional development and career preparation. Contributors to the program include the likes if Joey Bada$$, Cari Champion, Victor Cruz, Bill Duffy, Desiree Gruber, Terrence Jenkins, Reggie Love, Marshawn Lynch, French Montana, Guy Oseary, Rajon Rondo, Lindsey Vonn, Gus Wenner and Jeff Burroughs.

You can find more information on The Excellence Program.

