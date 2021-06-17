News & Gossip
Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since Being A Brand Ambassador With WW

The Box Houston Featured Video
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 - Hollywood Party Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

After giving birth to her baby boy Win, Ciara decided to address her weight loss goals with the “slow and steady wins the race” mindset. The singer joined WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers), as a healthy way to shed the baby weight. Throughout her journey she’s provided the public with updates on her progress. The “Level Up” singer just announced on the WW Instagram page that she has successfully circled back to her pre-baby weight.

 

Via the WW page Ciara said, “Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight! I’m so proud of myself– down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it! If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it! I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself. Join me! ww.com/ciara ⁣”

⁣⁣

During Ciara’s last update in May, she shared that her final goal is to tackle the last 10 lbs. For anyone who has ever had a weight loss goal in mind, they know the last couple of pounds are the hardest to shed. It often requires more effort and stricter dieting plans. But with WW, you’re able to indulge in life’s guilty pleasures while balancing health and wellness. Ciara was the perfect brand ambassador to highlight the WW mission.

What do you think? Does Ciara’s 39-lb weight loss journey inspire you to give WW a try?

Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since Being A Brand Ambassador With WW  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

