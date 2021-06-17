Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lena Waithe Is Looking For The Next Lil Nas X For Her Record Label

Real artistry back.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Lena Waithe's Hillman Grad Productions Partners With The WUTI Drive-In For Screening Of "Waiting To Exhale"

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Lena Waithe wants to extend her winning streak to the music industry. In a recent interview she made it clear she wants to bring back real artistry with her record label.

The screenwriter and actress recently conducted an interview with Rolling Stone where she detailed her latest endeavors. The feature is centered around Chicago, Illinois native’s goals to write a new narrative regarding the Black experience through sound. She has recently launched her own music label Hillman Grad Productions. In the Q&A she details that her mission with the new project is to “develop the next generation of underrepresented artists”.

“It’s important for artist storytelling to be brought back,” she explained. “That’s going to take time, energy, and trials. But we’re willing to stumble and fall and get back up again.” But as with her films her approach will be quality over quantity. “I don’t want to do the typical thing,” she says. “We are not going to come out with 10 albums a year. It’s about finding really interesting artists who have a real drive and sense of wanting to figure out who they are over time. We really want artists that can grow. Yes, it includes albums and singles, but to me it’s about personality and moments.”

And when asked about what will the talent roster look like she pointed to some very unique talents already making headway in the music industry. Her shortlist of examples includes Lil Nas X, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, H.E.R., and Miguel. Hillman Grad Productions will be distributed through Def Jam Records.

 

Lena Waithe Is Looking For The Next Lil Nas X For Her Record Label  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
16 items28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere
Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social…
 48 mins ago
06.17.21
Foot Locker Invests $35 Million To Help The…
 4 hours ago
06.17.21
Lena Waithe Is Looking For The Next Lil…
 4 hours ago
06.17.21
50 Cent Responds To Roger Stone Saying He…
 5 hours ago
06.17.21
‘Madden NFL 22’ Will Introduce New Dynamic Gameday…
 6 hours ago
06.17.21
These Female Rappers Made History With The 2021…
 8 hours ago
06.17.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 20:…
 17 hours ago
06.17.21
Nicki Minaj’s Mom Files $150M Lawsuit On Two…
 19 hours ago
06.17.21
10 items
Celebrate Juneteenth By Supporting These 10 Black, Female-Owned…
 1 day ago
06.17.21
Some Dude’s 2Pac B-Sides & Album Cuts Playlist…
 2 days ago
06.16.21
10 items
10 DJs That Helped Define Hip-Hop
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Post Malone Drops $1.6M On Diamond Teeth
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 18, 2020
JAY-Z Suing Photographer Jonathan Mannion For Exploiting ‘Reasonable…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In October
 2 days ago
06.15.21
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Pooh Sheisty’s Alleged Shooting Victim Changes Mind About…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
15 itemsIntimate dinner experience at Delicious Raw
Joseline Hernandez Drops It All In Latest ‘Joseline’s…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Photos
Close