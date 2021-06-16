Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 20: “Cater 2 U”

We have many things to celebrate! It’s Father’s Day, Juneteenth, and this week would have been the legend Tupac’s  50th birthday. The ladies undress cancel culture and the ‘Cater 2 U’ lyrics while also breaking down Wendy William’s flirtation with married men. You will not want to miss this.
We’ll wrap it out with the best of Lore’ls DMs and the Final Question To Undress! Is chivalry dead?
If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast
The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.
It’s a new chance to win this month’s $500 Macy’s gift card! Did you enter yet? Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win.
Father’s Day is this weekend! Get your last-minute gifts from Macy’s.  Check out some of the items we put in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .
Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.
Follow:
@theundressingroompodcast
@evamarcile
@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 20: “Cater 2 U”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

the undressing room podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
16 items28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere
Baby What? Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social…
 1 hour ago
06.17.21
Foot Locker Invests $35 Million To Help The…
 4 hours ago
06.17.21
Lena Waithe Is Looking For The Next Lil…
 4 hours ago
06.17.21
50 Cent Responds To Roger Stone Saying He…
 6 hours ago
06.17.21
‘Madden NFL 22’ Will Introduce New Dynamic Gameday…
 6 hours ago
06.17.21
These Female Rappers Made History With The 2021…
 8 hours ago
06.17.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 20:…
 17 hours ago
06.17.21
Nicki Minaj’s Mom Files $150M Lawsuit On Two…
 20 hours ago
06.17.21
10 items
Celebrate Juneteenth By Supporting These 10 Black, Female-Owned…
 1 day ago
06.17.21
Some Dude’s 2Pac B-Sides & Album Cuts Playlist…
 2 days ago
06.16.21
10 items
10 DJs That Helped Define Hip-Hop
 2 days ago
06.16.21
Post Malone Drops $1.6M On Diamond Teeth
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 18, 2020
JAY-Z Suing Photographer Jonathan Mannion For Exploiting ‘Reasonable…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In October
 2 days ago
06.15.21
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Pooh Sheisty’s Alleged Shooting Victim Changes Mind About…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
15 itemsIntimate dinner experience at Delicious Raw
Joseline Hernandez Drops It All In Latest ‘Joseline’s…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Photos
Close