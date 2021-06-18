Enter The Gucci Mane ‘Ice Daddy’ Father’s Day Sweepstakes!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Gucci Mane‘s Ice Daddy album is available now and the 1017 leader is not only gifting you new music, he’s teamed with us to give one lucky father a $250 Amazon shopping spree! It’s the Gucci Mane Father’s Day National Sweepstakes where we’re not only playing select tracks from Ice Daddy, we’re hooking you up with a chance to win a $250 Amazon shopping spree. Register below and you’re entered!

Plus, listen live all weekend as we play “Like 34 & 8” with Pooh Shiesty, plus “Sh*t Crazy” and “I Got It” from Gucci’s new album!

Also On 97.9 The Box: