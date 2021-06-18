Enter The Gucci Mane ‘Ice Daddy’ Father’s Day Sweepstakes!

Contests
National: Gucci New and Now Father's Day Winning Weekend_June 2021

Gucci Mane‘s Ice Daddy album is available now and the 1017 leader is not only gifting you new music, he’s teamed with us to give one lucky father a $250 Amazon shopping spree! It’s the Gucci Mane Father’s Day National Sweepstakes where we’re not only playing select tracks from Ice Daddy, we’re hooking you up with a chance to win a $250 Amazon shopping spree. Register below and you’re entered!

Plus, listen live all weekend as we play “Like 34 & 8” with Pooh Shiesty, plus “Sh*t Crazy” and “I Got It” from Gucci’s new album!

