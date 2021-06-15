Bojangles Set To Arrive In Houston & Dallas In 2022

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Beloved Carolina chicken chain Bojangles is expanding into Texas.

Known for its seasoned fried chicken and made-from-scratch biscuits, the company will make a home in Houston as well as Dallas beginning in 2022 as part of a new partnership with Sajib Singha and Asish Baidya of SAT Restaurant Group, LLC and Khalid Siddiqui of LASH Foods, LLC, according to a press release. Three stores will be in Houston and three will be in Dallas.

“Get ready, Texans, because our delicious chicken and biscuits are headed your way, and we can’t wait to serve you up some real deal, Southern flavor like only Bojangles does,” Jose Costa, Bojangles’ chief growth officer, said.

He added, “We’re proud to be working alongside two experienced, multi-unit operators in LASH Foods and SAT Restaurant Group to make the move to Texas, and we look forward to the great successes that will come from those partnerships.”

Simultaneously, Bojangles will open 15 corporate-owned restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Previously, the chain announced expansion into the Ohio area with 15 new stores in Columbus as well as 15 stores in Orlando, Florida.

