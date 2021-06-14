Win The Rumble On The Rooftop Dad Pack Giveaway!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Ring the bell! Rumble on the Rooftop takes place on Saturday, June 26 and we want you in the building! Register to win below and not only are you up for a chance at a four-pack of tickets, you also get tickets to our Drive N July event PLUS a dad pack featuring hand wraps, boxing gloves, a Community Athletic Partnership boxing lesson and a Community Athletic Partnership cinch sack!

Register below and don’t miss Rumble on the Rooftop on June 26 from Greenspoint Mall bringing a night full of action-packed amateur boxing from local stars as well as heavy hitters from across the country! Click HERE for more info.

