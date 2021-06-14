Contests
HomeContests

Win The Rumble On The Rooftop Dad Pack Giveaway!

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Rumble On The Rooftop

Source: CAP / CAP

Ring the bell! Rumble on the Rooftop takes place on Saturday, June 26 and we want you in the building! Register to win below and not only are you up for a chance at a four-pack of tickets, you also get tickets to our Drive N July event PLUS a dad pack featuring hand wraps, boxing gloves, a Community Athletic Partnership boxing lesson and a Community Athletic Partnership cinch sack!

Register below and don’t miss Rumble on the Rooftop on June 26 from Greenspoint Mall bringing a night full of action-packed amateur boxing from local stars as well as heavy hitters from across the country! Click HERE for more info.

See official rules on the next page!

rumble on the rooftop

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Quavo Says He & Pop Smoke Were Gonna…
 3 hours ago
06.14.21
2 Men From Louisiana Hip-Hop Group Suspects In…
 7 hours ago
06.14.21
T-Pain Reveals Nicki Minaj Politely Curbed Him After…
 7 hours ago
06.14.21
10 items
Vaping While Black: Cops In Ocean City Taser…
 8 hours ago
06.14.21
Famous Dex Lands Back In Jail For Violating…
 9 hours ago
06.14.21
Watch 12: Polo G Arrested For Attacking Cop…
 11 hours ago
06.14.21
Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’…
 1 day ago
06.14.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Officially Our Summer Body…
 2 days ago
06.12.21
Pooh Shiesty To Remain Behind Bars After Judge…
 2 days ago
06.12.21
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five
James Harden Shuts Down Rumors Of Gifting Saweetie…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ First Trailer…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
El Chapo’s Wife Pleads Guilty To 3 Major…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Meek Mill & REFORM Alliance Celebrate Criminal Justice…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
15 items
Quavo Alludes To Snatching The Bentley Back From…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Houston Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
You Care: Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian &…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Photos
Close