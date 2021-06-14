Contests
HomeContests

Win Passes To See Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’ Documentary!

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Mary J. Blige 'My Life' One Sheet

Source: Amazon / Amazon Studios

Mary J. Blige is the Queen of Hip Hop Soul for a reason. From a rough upbringing in New York to her breakthrough debut album, Blige has connected with fans for a generation. Perhaps no album meant more to ’90s R&B than My Life, her sophomore effort where she opened up about painful moments of abuse, depression, addiction and more.

Now the life of the nine-time Grammy Award-winner and two-time Academy Award-nominee is getting the documentary treatment and we want you to have early passes to see it on June 22! It’s the Mary J. Blige ‘My Life’ virtual sweepstakes where all you have to do is listen to Keisha beginning at 10 AM for the keyword.

Once you get the keyword, lock it in HERE and you’re in! Contest ends THIS FRIDAY (June 18) so listen for your chance to win!

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Shares A Trailer For Her Upcoming Documentary ‘My Life’ Headed To Amazon Prime

Mary J. Blige , mary j. blige's my life

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Famous Dex Lands Back In Jail For Violating…
 5 hours ago
06.14.21
Watch 12: Polo G Arrested For Attacking Cop…
 7 hours ago
06.14.21
Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’…
 22 hours ago
06.14.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Officially Our Summer Body…
 2 days ago
06.12.21
Pooh Shiesty To Remain Behind Bars After Judge…
 2 days ago
06.12.21
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five
James Harden Shuts Down Rumors Of Gifting Saweetie…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ First Trailer…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
El Chapo’s Wife Pleads Guilty To 3 Major…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Meek Mill & REFORM Alliance Celebrate Criminal Justice…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
15 items
Quavo Alludes To Snatching The Bentley Back From…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Houston Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
You Care: Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian &…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Diddy Reportedly Working On An R&B Album That…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
The Greatest: Wheaties Honors Muhammad Ali Via Limited-Edition…
 4 days ago
06.10.21
SZA Announced As The Next Artist For American…
 4 days ago
06.10.21
Jacquees Discusses Ginuwine Tribute At The 2021 Black…
 4 days ago
06.10.21
Photos
Close