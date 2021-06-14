Contests
HomeContests

Win Free Whataburger For A Year! [CONTEST]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Whataburger Contest (KBXX)

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

We know Whataburger is king in the state of Texas and is one of the more beloved places in the world. So Whataburger is partnering with 97.9 The Box for a giveback of epic proportions. Enter our register to win contest and you could win FREE WHATABURGER FOR A YEAR. Yes, a year. 365 days. Whataburger. We’re talking all the Honey Butter Biscuits, all the Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwiches, all the breakfast, EVERYTHING.

You can register below OR you can text WHATABURGER to 2-4-0-4-2 for a direct link to register! Click the next page for official contest rules! Good luck!

whataburger

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Famous Dex Lands Back In Jail For Violating…
 5 hours ago
06.14.21
Watch 12: Polo G Arrested For Attacking Cop…
 7 hours ago
06.14.21
Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’…
 22 hours ago
06.14.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Officially Our Summer Body…
 2 days ago
06.12.21
Pooh Shiesty To Remain Behind Bars After Judge…
 2 days ago
06.12.21
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five
James Harden Shuts Down Rumors Of Gifting Saweetie…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Starz’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ First Trailer…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
El Chapo’s Wife Pleads Guilty To 3 Major…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Meek Mill & REFORM Alliance Celebrate Criminal Justice…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
15 items
Quavo Alludes To Snatching The Bentley Back From…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Houston Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
You Care: Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian &…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
Diddy Reportedly Working On An R&B Album That…
 3 days ago
06.11.21
The Greatest: Wheaties Honors Muhammad Ali Via Limited-Edition…
 4 days ago
06.10.21
SZA Announced As The Next Artist For American…
 4 days ago
06.10.21
Jacquees Discusses Ginuwine Tribute At The 2021 Black…
 4 days ago
06.10.21
Photos
Close