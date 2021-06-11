Entertainment News
El Chapo’s Wife Pleads Guilty To 3 Major Charges, Won’t Snitch On Hubby

She rode with him to the very end and now she has to pay the piper...

A few months after authorities put cuffs on El Chapo’s wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, for drug trafficking and money laundering, TMZ is reporting the former beauty queen has bitten the cartel bullet and pleaded guilty to three big-time charges.

According to the report the wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman appeared in federal district court this past Thursday (June 10) and pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

Aispuro was busted back in February at the Dulles International Airport and ultimately charged with conspiracy to distribute 5 kilos or more of cocaine, 1 kilo of heroin, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 1,000 kilos or more of marijuana for importation into the U.S.

As part of her guilty plea, Aipuro reached an agreement with prosecutors which will keep her from having to offer any information to government officials about her infamous hubby’s business dealings. She’s been accused of not only helping her husband run his multi-million dollar drug empire, but also helping spring him from a max-security Mexican prison back in 2015.

She even attended damn near everyday of his three-month trial in New York City where she had to hear recounts about his extracurricular activities such as murder, rape, and even spying on her and his mistresses.

Talk about a ride-or-die chick.

The judge overseeing the case has let it be known that she could end up serving life in prison (just like El Chapo) as the drug trafficking charge alone carries a minimum sentence of a decade behind bars and be charged up to $10 million for her crimes.

That’s probably walking around money for someone like her. Just sayin.’

El Chapo's Wife Pleads Guilty To 3 Major Charges, Won't Snitch On Hubby

