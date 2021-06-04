Teen In Fatal Uber Eats Carjacking Committed To Detention Center

UPDATED: 2:45 p.m. ET, June 4, 2021 —
One of the teens involved in a high-profile carjacking that claimed the life of a Washington, D.C. food delivery driver received sentencing on Friday and will be committed to the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services until she turns 21, FOX 5 DC reports.
A judge handed down the punishment after the girl, who recently turned 16, pleaded guilty to felony murder. A 13-year-old who assisted the girl during the March incident plead guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday and will face sentencing in July. She could also face the same maximum sentence as her counterpart.
Prosecutors from the D.C. attorney general’s office worked to drop other charges associated with the case in return for a plea deal.
According to The Washington Post, the girls could serve a shorter amount of time if they are found to have compliant behavior.
The story undoubtedly has a tragic end, for the delivery driver who was killed and for the teens who will spend their formative years in juvenile detention.
Original story:
After a viral video showed an innocent man losing his life during a carjacking, the two teenage girls involved might be getting off easier than expected much to the chagrin of social media. As previously reported Mohammad Anwar, a 66-year-old immigrant from Pakistan living in Washington D.C., died when two teens, ages 13 and 15, tried to pilfer his vehicle in a carjacking.
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted The Coronavirus
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist1 of 59
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer2 of 59
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 3 of 59
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 4 of 59
5. Nick Cannon, entertainerSource:Getty 5 of 59
6. Ben Carson, former HUD SecretarySource:Getty 6 of 59
7. Dave Chappelle, comedianSource:Getty 7 of 59
8. Rep. Bonnie Watson ColemanSource:Getty 8 of 59
9. Manu Dibango, musicianSource:Getty 9 of 59
10. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee10 of 59
11. Kevin Durant, NBA starSource:Getty 11 of 59
12. Larry Edgeworth12 of 59
13. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 13 of 59
14. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba14 of 59
15. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 15 of 59
16. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 16 of 59
17. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 17 of 59
18. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 18 of 59
19. Rudy Gobert19 of 59
20. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropistSource:Getty 20 of 59
21. Lee Green, former college hoops star21 of 59
22. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist22 of 59
23. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driverSource:Getty 23 of 59
24. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub24 of 59
25. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husbandSource:Getty 25 of 59
26. Antoine Hodge, opera singerSource:GoFundMe 26 of 59
27. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ27 of 59
28. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 28 of 59
29. DL Hughley, comedian29 of 59
30. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer30 of 59
31. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler31 of 59
32. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor32 of 59
33. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 33 of 59
34. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 34 of 59
35. Tim Lester, NFL starSource:Getty 35 of 59
36. James Mahoney, pulmonologist36 of 59
37. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musicianSource:Getty 37 of 59
38. DeRay McKesson, activistSource:Getty 38 of 59
39. Von Miller, NFL starSource:Getty 39 of 59
40. Donovan Mitchell40 of 59
41. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen MooreSource:Getty 41 of 59
42. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn42 of 59
43. Charley Pride, country music legendSource:Getty 43 of 59
44. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 44 of 59
45. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian45 of 59
46. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 46 of 59
47. Marcus Smart47 of 59
48. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball CoachSource:Getty 48 of 59
49. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 49 of 59
50. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.50 of 59
51. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL starSource:Getty 51 of 59
52. Carole Sutton, actressSource:Getty 52 of 59
53. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes53 of 59
54. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coachSource:Getty 54 of 59
55. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA starSource:Getty 55 of 59
56. Jo Thompson, singerSource:Getty 56 of 59
57. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.57 of 59
58. Juan Williams, Fox News HostSource:Getty 58 of 59
59. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 59 of 59
Teen In Fatal Uber Eats Carjacking Committed To Detention Center was originally published on newsone.com