Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX Unreleased Songs [Video]

Long live The Dog.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
DMX TVone Uncensored

Source: TV One / TV One Uncensored

One of the most important architects to the DMX catalog has a trick up his sleep. Producer Dame Grease has announced he is sitting on 50 or so songs that he recorded with the late great MC.

As spotted on Complex the Harlem, New York native dropped a bomb on Hip-Hop fans earlier this week. On Thursday, June 3 he shared that he has a healthy stash of material that he recorded with Dark Man X while he was still was with us. “Yall Ready? @dmx #Amen Produced By @damegrease129,” he wrote. “I’ll give the masters to @defjam only … New album coming! The legacy continue. The Passion and Soul Recorded at my house with 50 more songs!”

While Swizz Beatz is largely associated with crafting DMX’s best work Dame Grease was responsible for producing the “Bath Salts” classic debut album It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot. Not only did he produce the first single “Get At Me Dog” but also “How’s It Goin’ Down,” “Stop Being Greedy,” “N***az Done Started Something” and “Let Me Fly”.

Last week DMX’s posthumous album Exodus was released featuring verses from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Nas and Jay-Z. Ironically Dame Grease did not contribute to any of the songs. You can watch his announcement below.

Photo: TV One

Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX Unreleased Songs [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
LeToya Luckett To Star In Fox Drama Series…
 16 hours ago
06.04.21
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…
 18 hours ago
06.04.21
A Clip Resurfaces Of Gabrielle Union Detailing Her…
 21 hours ago
06.04.21
4 Things You Didn’t Know About Brandon Blackwood’s…
 23 hours ago
06.04.21
Tearful Kim Kardashian Feels Like A ‘Failure’ Amid…
 1 day ago
06.04.21
Indian Bride Dies During Wedding, Family Offers Up…
 1 day ago
06.04.21
Latto Teams Up With PrettyLittleThing On The Perfect…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
One Dance: Drake and Cannabis Company Sever Business…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
J. Cole Rolls In A Yellow Cab For…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
Swizz Beatz Tries To Clean Up Justin Timberlake…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years
 2 days ago
06.03.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
Knockouts Allowed In Floyd Mayweather & Logan Paul…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
Atlanta Rapper Dae Dae Accused Of Stabbing Dunkin…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
6 Black-Owned Graphic Tees Every Black Woman Should…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
Photos
Close