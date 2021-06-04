Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Indian Bride Dies During Wedding, Family Offers Up Sister To Groom Instead

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

The institution of marriage is viewed on a variety of levels depending on where you are in the world. Take India for example, which saw a bride dropping to her death on the big day, only for her family to offer the groom another viable option: his would-be sister-in-law!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

We came across this very WTF story over on TMZ, who identified the deceased bride only by the name Surbhi in their original report. She apparently died of a heart attack right as the ceremony was kicking off, essentially collapsing after exchanging traditional garlands with expected husband, Mangesh Kumar.

Here’s a bit more info on how it all played out at this fatally resourceful wedding, according to TMZ:

“Sadly, Surbhi was declared dead at the scene. Now, this would normally put a halt to most, if not all, wedding ceremonies. But in this case, the bride and groom’s families reportedly huddled up and came up with a solution — Surbhi’s family offered up her sister, Nisha.

When the wedding resumed … the dead bride’s body was taken to another room. 😑

Nisha and Surbhi’s bro told the Times of India, “It was a bizarre situation as the wedding of my younger sister took place while the dead body of my other sister was laying in another room.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It’s being said that Kumar was so persistent about marrying someone, anyone by the looks of itbecause his family was expecting a dowry from the union. In short, a dowry is any form of property or money that a bride brings to her husband when they get married. It’s arguable as to whether family heirlooms equate to a life of love and happiness, but we’ll just let people live life how they want.

R.I.P Surbhi. Cheers to the happy couple, Nisha and Mangesh?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Indian Bride Dies During Wedding, Family Offers Up Sister To Groom Instead  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Indian Bride Dies During Wedding, Family Offers Up…
 37 mins ago
06.04.21
Latto Teams Up With PrettyLittleThing On The Perfect…
 14 hours ago
06.03.21
Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic…
 15 hours ago
06.03.21
One Dance: Drake and Cannabis Company Sever Business…
 17 hours ago
06.03.21
J. Cole Rolls In A Yellow Cab For…
 17 hours ago
06.03.21
Swizz Beatz Tries To Clean Up Justin Timberlake…
 17 hours ago
06.03.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years
 19 hours ago
06.03.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…
 19 hours ago
06.03.21
Knockouts Allowed In Floyd Mayweather & Logan Paul…
 22 hours ago
06.03.21
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
Atlanta Rapper Dae Dae Accused Of Stabbing Dunkin…
 23 hours ago
06.03.21
6 Black-Owned Graphic Tees Every Black Woman Should…
 24 hours ago
06.03.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
5 items
5 Definitive Songs From Whitney Houston’s Self-Titled Second…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Lil Uzi Vert Proves Diamonds Aren’t Always Forever…
 2 days ago
06.03.21
Jonathan Majors In Talks To Co-Star With Michael…
 2 days ago
06.02.21
Barbershop Owner Charged With Murder For Killing Customer…
 2 days ago
06.02.21
Photos
Close