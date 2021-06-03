Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic On The Iconic Flo-Jo

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish has signed on to star in and produce a biopic on the iconic 80s Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner. Haddish partnered with sports content production company game1, TheHollywoodReporter reports.

Haddish will work with game1 CEOs Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou on the production, which she’s already begun training for with Flo-Jo’s widower and former coach Al Joyner.

Flo-Jo became the fastest woman in the world in 1988 when she set the record, which still stands, for the 100 m and 200 m dash. She became an icon for her performance and flamboyant style, often wearing long signature nails on the track and long flowing hair.

Flo-Jo’s influential style has transcended generations. Earlier this year, champion tennis player Serena Williams payed homage to Flo-Jo with her one-legged Nike performance catsuit.

“I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete. An amazing athlete growing up,” she said during the post-match press conference. “Her outfits were always amazing and so this year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating Serena Williams on the court. The Nike team actually thought of this design with inspiration from Flo-Jo and I thought oh my God this is brilliant,” she continued.

Flo-Jo died at the young age of 38 after suffered an epileptic seizure, in 1998, in her sleep. “I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told,” Haddish said in a statement. “My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.”

We know what you’re thinking, is this a role Tiffany can pull off? Have faith. Joyner, who serves as producer and creative consultant on the project, said Tiffany is “dedicated and focused and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately.” He added, “I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to be the change the world so desperately needs right now!”

