Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Swizz Beatz Tries To Clean Up Justin Timberlake Verzuz Slander

That Ciroc got Swizz Beatz caught up.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
The 44th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Party

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

Swizz Beatz is now walking back some comments he made during his Memorial Day Weekend Verzuz battle with Timbaland this past Sunday (May 30) about Justin Timberlake. During a recap of the show with his battle partner two days later on his Instagram page, Swizz Beatz explained his reasoning.

“I don’t got no problem with JT. I don’t got a problem with nobody. We’re just having fun. It’s called ‘Verzuz,’” explained Swizz.

During the show on Sunday that featured some classic hits from the two and some rare gems, the super-producer called out the multi-award winning Timberlake with this statement: “He gotta admit that he love the Black culture and he gotta be on this stage. You took from the Black culture, you give to the Black culture. Come to Verzuz and be a part of the Black culture.”

Timbaland felt Swizz Beatz “went a little too hard” with those words when touching upon the moment in their recap. For Swizz Beatz though, he shrugged it off with a laugh, proclaiming that, “it’s just Hip-Hop.” The two have collaborated before, and his comments caused a bit of a ruckus on social media during the battle:

For Swizz Beatz though, there’s no love lost between him and Timberlake as he ended the recap with a shoutout and an invitation for him to come through saying, “We can’t wait to get you on stage, having fun, because you deserve it, too.”

On Justin Timberlake’s end, all appears to be forgiven as he posted a clip to his own Instagram page with the caption

“Congrats to @timbaland and @therealswizzz for one year of Verzuz! 👍

 

 

Swizz Beatz Tries To Clean Up Justin Timberlake Verzuz Slander  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic…
 3 hours ago
06.03.21
One Dance: Drake and Cannabis Company Sever Business…
 5 hours ago
06.03.21
J. Cole Rolls In A Yellow Cab For…
 5 hours ago
06.03.21
Swizz Beatz Tries To Clean Up Justin Timberlake…
 5 hours ago
06.03.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years
 7 hours ago
06.03.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…
 7 hours ago
06.03.21
Knockouts Allowed In Floyd Mayweather & Logan Paul…
 10 hours ago
06.03.21
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
Atlanta Rapper Dae Dae Accused Of Stabbing Dunkin…
 11 hours ago
06.03.21
6 Black-Owned Graphic Tees Every Black Woman Should…
 12 hours ago
06.03.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 21 hours ago
06.03.21
5 items
5 Definitive Songs From Whitney Houston’s Self-Titled Second…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Lil Uzi Vert Proves Diamonds Aren’t Always Forever…
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Jonathan Majors In Talks To Co-Star With Michael…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Barbershop Owner Charged With Murder For Killing Customer…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Chance The Rapper celebrates his birthday at Allure
YFN Lucci Denied Bond In Racketeering Case
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Photos
Close