Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

6 Black-Owned Graphic Tees Every Black Woman Should Have

Six Graphic Tees Every Black Woman Should Have

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Say it With Your Chest: 6 Graphic Tees Every Black Woman Should Have

Source: Nilo Burkhalter / Nilo Burkhalter

Contrary to popular belief, black women do get tired of talking.  We grow weary of explaining how fabulous we are, how our tenacity is unmatched, how we are over certain things, and how we are basically royal beings that are worthy of being worshipped.  Of course there are other means of expressing ourselves, but what better way to do it than through fashion?!  Nothing makes a more concise statement than a fierce outfit that consists of a bold graphic t-shirt.   You know what the stylish says, fashion speaks louder than words.  So here are six graphic tees that will allow black women to wear their truth instead of speaking it.  

  1.  Gifted Apparel

Do we really need to tell anyone we are queens?  Absolutely not!  But wearing this shirt will quickly remind the uniformed that we are to be esteemed.  The queen vibe is all in our walk, our hips, our shoulders, our hair, and in the energy we give off.  It is only right that we wear a shirt that matches that vibe.

2.  Personally She 

This shirt simply says, “Don’t Get It Twisted”!  Yes black women are about our business, but we have a fun side too.  We are entrepreneurs, we run households, we make miracles happen on the daily, but when it is time to let our hair down and have fun – we do not hold back.  We are indeed classy and ratchet, and that is why the world adores us.  Wear this t-shirt to let them know that we cannot be boxed in.

3.  That T-Shirt Girl 

Regular where?  In case the world does not know yet, sport this bold t-shirt to remind them.  Black women are a million things and regular is not one of them.  We set trends, break barriers, and we have been at the forefront of social justice movements throughout American history – what is regular about any of that?

4.  Cancel Snapback Culture

Let us not allow society to rush us into transforming our bodies so quickly after giving birth or dealing with normal weight-gaining sagas.  Putting ourselves through the mental and physical turmoil of being small is unhealthy.  Remember, the number one goal is not about how you look on the outside – it is about how you feel on the inside.  Rock this t-shirt to let society know we are giving our bodies grace and patience.  Screw snapping back.

5.  Mess in A Bottle

Where is the lie on this t-shirt?  If it is one thing most black women have in common, it is the fact that a black queen created us.  Let’s pay homage to the women who brought us into this world by fashionably rocking this cool t-shirt.  It is our duty to give credit where credit is due.

6.  Black Women Are for Grownups

Donning this shirt will definitely let onlookers know who they are dealing with before they even step in your presence.  Black women are heroines.  Our journeys are complicated, yet impactful.  Therefore, we are not to be taken with a grain of salt.  We are to be handled with care by those who possess a mature mindset.  We are simply for grown people.

And there you have it.  Six shirts that will not only elevate your wardrobe but will speak your truth as well.  Which statement shirt will you be rocking this summer?

DON’T MISS…

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Add To Your Collection

6 Black Owned Bag Collections to Show Off in 2021

6 Black-Owned Graphic Tees Every Black Woman Should Have  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
Atlanta Rapper Dae Dae Accused Of Stabbing Dunkin…
 2 hours ago
06.03.21
6 Black-Owned Graphic Tees Every Black Woman Should…
 2 hours ago
06.03.21
Lil Uzi Vert Proves Diamonds Aren’t Always Forever…
 16 hours ago
06.03.21
Jonathan Majors In Talks To Co-Star With Michael…
 18 hours ago
06.02.21
Barbershop Owner Charged With Murder For Killing Customer…
 19 hours ago
06.02.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…
 20 hours ago
06.02.21
Chance The Rapper celebrates his birthday at Allure
YFN Lucci Denied Bond In Racketeering Case
 21 hours ago
06.02.21
Bryan Michael Cox 15th Annual Music & Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch
J Prince Calls Out Fake ‘Gangstas’ After His…
 22 hours ago
06.02.21
Suspect Arrested After One Person Shot Dead at…
 23 hours ago
06.02.21
Vivica A. Fox & 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban…
 2 days ago
06.01.21
Savage X Fenty Launch Their First Ever Pride…
 2 days ago
06.01.21
Mary J. Blige Shares A Trailer For Her…
 2 days ago
06.01.21
DaBaby Questioned By Miami Police In Memorial Day…
 2 days ago
06.01.21
10 items
10 Best Music Memoirs By Black Women
 2 days ago
06.02.21
DC Young Fly Knocks Out Fan During Comedy…
 2 days ago
06.01.21
Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Gizelle & Jamal Bryant…
 2 days ago
06.01.21
Photos
Close