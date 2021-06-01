Entertainment News
Savage X Fenty Launch Their First Ever Pride Capsule Collection

The Box Houston Featured Video
Savage x Fenty - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Aside from style and comfort, diversity and inclusion are the major themes in the Fenty empire. From Rihanna’s award-winning makeup line to her size-inclusive lingerie brand, the mission is that all people feel seen and heard when they wear her products. That said, there was no surprise when the serial entrepreneur launched her first ever Pride collection to her Savage X Fenty brand.

The first ever Pride capsule collection features various dancers, influencers, models, actors, and creatives, including Rihanna’s longtime friend and stylist Yusef. Another familiar face from the campaign is Gigi Goode, one of the runners-up from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12.

“So honored to be in this year’s Savage X Fenty Pride campaign!! So many amazing artists and beautiful people came together to make this happen and I am so grateful to have been a part of it!,” Gigi wrote in an Instagram post.

The 41-piece collection has sizes that range from 30A to 42H and XS to 3X. Like most pride campaigns, this one features a good amount of rainbow flags scattered throughout the collection. The brand also included subtle looks with a simple multicolored logo printed on the side.

This is a fun capsule collection! I already see pieces I need to add to my undies drawer. What do you think? Are you loving Savage X Fenty’s latest drip?

 

