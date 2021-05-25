Enter The Hennessy Fathers Of Privilege Contest

Contests
Hennessy Never Stop Never Settle Father's Day Contest

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

Hennessy is partnering with 97.9 The Box and Majic 102.1 to give one lucky father the gift of $1,000 worth of cash and prizes!

How do you help give the gift to your father figure this Father’s Day? Tell us what makes him never stop and never settle in our essay contest below! That’s it! The best essay will be selected and one father will take home the top prize! Click on the next page to see official rules and details. Powered by the People’s Station, Majic 102.1 and the Real Sound of H-Town, 97.9 The Box!

Hennessy

