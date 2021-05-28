Entertainment News
Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics On ‘The Shop’ [Video]

In the barbershop you can't lie.

Even though he is a God MC Jay-Z isn’t perfect. On a recent episode of The Shop he admits he has forgotten his lyrics at live shows.

As reported on HipHopDX the Brooklyn, New York native paid a visit to his long time friend and mentee LeBron James on the newest installment of his HBO talk series. On a teaser clip released this week the Los Angeles Laker and future hall of famed asked Jigga if he has ever been “so zoned out” that he forgot his rhymes at a concert. Surprisingly Jay admitted to not always being on his A game during the early stages of his illustrious career. “In the beginning, I used to get on the stage and just forget all my lyrics,” he replied.

While he has very few low marks on his Rap report card Hova has had his share of messy stage moments. Back in 2013 at a tour date in London for Magna Carter World Tour he flubbed the lyrics to “No Church In The Wild”. Additionally there was some noticeable confusion when he and Missy Elliot performed “Is That Your Chick?” during his Showtime concert in 2003.

You can watch Lebron and Jay’s exchange below. The Shop returns to HBO on Friday, May 28 at 9:30pm ET and will stream on HBO MAX this week.

