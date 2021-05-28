Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fans Are Shocked To Discover This Former Child Star On The Newest Season Of ‘All American’

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2015 Toronto International Film Festival - &apos;Heroes Reborn&apos; - Premiere

Source: Dominic Chan/WENN.com / WENN

If you have been following the hit drama series All American, you may have recognized this familiar child star in the latest season. Twitter fans are shook to discover Noah Gray-Cabey is the same person who played the piano-playing child prodigy, Franklin, on My Wife and Kids.

Gray-Cabey joins season 3 of All American as Frausto, a member of the South Crenshaw football team. Frausto has made it clear that he doesn’t view Spencer as a hero for their upcoming football season and shared a few choice words for Spencer and Coach Baker. Frausto’s attitude and snarky comments make his rookie appearance on the show pretty memorable, and it also made fans question why his face seemed all too familiar.

The 25-year-old former child star stole our hearts in his first major television role on the hit comedy series My Wife and Kids alongside stars Damon Wayans and Tisha Campbell. Gray-Cabey played a young 9-year-old Franklin Aloysious Mumford on the show, who graduated Harvard before the age for 7. It was hard to forget Noah’s role in the series, as he would often add to the comedic banter keeping up with a hilarious Wayans and Campbell.

Safe to say, Gray-Cabey has remained booked and buys since his first iconic role as a child. He has also appeared in a few other shows over the years. He starred in the drama crime series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Mason and CBS medical drama Code Black as Dr. Elliot Dixon. Gray-Cabey also starred in NBC’s Heroes as Micah Sanders.

Anywho… we love to see it. Catch Noah Gray-Cabey on season 3 of All American. 

Fans Are Shocked To Discover This Former Child Star On The Newest Season Of ‘All American’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Usher Joins The Designer World With His Ushbucks…
 12 hours ago
05.28.21
Fans Are Shocked To Discover This Former Child…
 12 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica A. Fox Says “Don’t Get Nervous” To…
 13 hours ago
05.28.21
Kid Cudi, Future And J. Cole To Headline…
 13 hours ago
05.28.21
15 items
DMX’s Posthumous LP ‘Exodus’ Praised By Longtime Fans
 14 hours ago
05.28.21
Allen Iverson’s Classic Reebok Question Low “Grey Toe”…
 14 hours ago
05.28.21
Jordan Brand Announces Latest Black Community Commitment Grants
 14 hours ago
05.28.21
DJ Khaled Throws A Star Studded House Party…
 15 hours ago
05.28.21
Trevante Rhodes To Star In Mike Tyson Hulu…
 18 hours ago
05.28.21
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina…
 1 day ago
05.27.21
50 Cent Hints He Is Ready To Ditch…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
BET Announces 2021 BET Awards Nominations And The…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
Summer Walker Performs At The Novo
Oh Summer: Summer Walker Gets Dragged On Twitter…
 2 days ago
05.26.21
Photos
Close