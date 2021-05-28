Entertainment News
Kid Cudi, Future And J. Cole To Headline Rolling Loud California

The Box Houston Featured Video
Rap is back; no for real this time. J. Cole, Future and Kid Cudi are set to headline the Rolling Loud live concert series this summer.

As spotted on Hype Beast the very popular music festival is returning in 2021. This week their California installment was announced. Slated for Friday, December 10 to Sunday, December 12 the event will showcase a very diverse array of talent to the ticket buyers. Kid Cudi will headline the first day with J. Cole taking top billing on the second day and Future closing the much anticipated affair out on the third. Some of the other artists confirmed to hit the stage include Jack Harlow, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla Sign, Coi Leray, Wiz Khalifa, and Playboi Carti and a joint set from Young Thug and Chris Brown.

Earlier this month Rolling Loud Miami was announced with Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky headlining that city’s festivities. Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, June 1 1 at noon PST at Rolling Loud California. Rolling Loud California will take place at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino.

