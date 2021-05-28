Contests
National Literacy Institute's Summer Reading Camp Giveaway!

National Literacy Institute

97.9 The Box is partnering with the National Literacy Institute for a giveaway for young readers this summer! It’s the National Literacy Institute Summer Reading Camp Giveaway! Register for your chance for your child between the ages of 4 and 10 join the Institute’s summer reading camp where they’ll be involved in a program which focuses on building phonemic awareness, reading fluency, comprehension, and improving the ability to decode and encode words. We work on visualization, note taking, critical thinking, and more!

Register below and see the official rules on the next page!

