Houston Voted Most Overworked City In New Study

Texas, Houston, Harris County Courthouse

Source: John Coletti / Getty

Feel like you’ve been working even harder during the pandemic? You’re not alone. According to a new study by Kisi, Houston ranks as the most overworked city in terms of a work-life balance.

In fact, three of Texas’ major cities all find spots within the top 5 of the ranking which compared data on work intensity, institutional support, legislation and livability. According to the study, St. Lake City, Utah is best when it comes to having a proper work-life balance. They’re followed by Portland, Minneapolis, Colorado Springs and Omaha.

When it comes to the most overworked cities, Houston takes No. 1 followed by New Orleans, Louisiana at No. 2, Austin, Texas at No. 3, Dallas at No. 4 and Tulsa, Oklahoma at No. 5. If you wanted to know how Houston ranked in terms of proper work-life balance, we’re 49th, only ahead of Los Angeles.

See the full list and breakdown at Kisi.

BEST CITIES FOR WORK-LIFE BALANCE

  1. Salt Lake City, Utah
  2. Portland, Oregon
  3. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  4. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  5. Omaha, Nebraska
  6. Denver, Colorado
  7. Honolulu, Hawaii
  8. Kansas City, Missouri
  9. Seattle, Washington
  10. Sacramento, California

MOST OVERWORKED CITIES

  1. Houston, Texas
  2. New Orleans, Louisiana
  3. Austin, Texas
  4. Dallas, Texas
  5. Tulsa, Oklahoma
  6. Phoenix, Arizona
  7. Memphis, Tennessee
  8. Salt Lake City, Utah
  9. Charlotte, North Carolina
  10. Nashville, Tennessee

Houston Voted Most Overworked City In New Study  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

