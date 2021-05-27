Sports
HomeSports

NY Knicks Fan Identified & Banned From MSG “Indefinitely” For Spitting On Trae Young

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game Two

Source: Elsa / Getty

Rowdy NBA fans are officially back.

The 2019-2020 NBA season was put on hold at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and didn’t resume until months later in a bubble created on the Disney World campus. Players were cooped up in their rooms most of the time, but the worst for many –aside from being away from family– was the lack of fans in the stands, which left no room for crowd energy and home-court advantage.

But now, as more Americans are vaccinated, restrictions are loosening, and fans are being allowed back in arenas– including the world-famous Madison Square Garden. While heckling is allowed, things got downright gross at the second playoff game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks when a fan spit on Trae Young. With a little over 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter, you can see something launched behind Young’s back.

Knicks brass immediately got on the case, and less than 24 hours later, they’ve identified the culprit and took proper actions.

“We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely. We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities,” the team said in a statement.

Young declined to press charges but did release a statement through his agent Omar Wilkes, saying that the team’s focus remains on Game 3 on Friday.

Twitter loves a good heckler, but the spitting was just too much. Check out some reactions below.

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game One

Twitter Reacts To Knicks Fan Spitting on Trae Young At Madison Square Garden

11 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Knicks Fan Spitting on Trae Young At Madison Square Garden

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Knicks Fan Spitting on Trae Young At Madison Square Garden

Twitter Reacts To Knicks Fan Spitting on Trae Young At Madison Square Garden

NY Knicks Fan Identified & Banned From MSG “Indefinitely” For Spitting On Trae Young  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina…
 11 hours ago
05.27.21
50 Cent Hints He Is Ready To Ditch…
 12 hours ago
05.27.21
BET Announces 2021 BET Awards Nominations And The…
 12 hours ago
05.27.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A…
 15 hours ago
05.27.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021…
 17 hours ago
05.27.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 1 day ago
05.27.21
Summer Walker Performs At The Novo
Oh Summer: Summer Walker Gets Dragged On Twitter…
 1 day ago
05.26.21
15 items
Social Media In Uproar Over Steak 48 Location…
 1 day ago
05.26.21
9th Annual DOC NYC - "Out Of Omaha"
J. Cole Done With Commitment To Basketball Africa…
 2 days ago
05.26.21
7 Staple Pieces To Complete Your Memorial Day…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
JAY-Z, Bad Bunny, & Nneka Ogwumike Help LeBron…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Converse Accused Of Stealing Sneaker Design From Rejected…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
J. Cole’s Manager Ibrahim “IB” Hamad Shares More…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Ray J Hits $17,000 Jackpot Playing The Slots…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Nicki Minaj’s…
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Photos
Close