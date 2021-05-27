BET Announces 2021 BET Awards Nominations And The Show’s Safe Return

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

BET revealed the official nominations for the 2021 BET Awards. This year’s nominees represent the abundance of Black excellence across music, television, film and sports. The awards show will be broadcasted live on the network celebrating some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are at the top of the list as two of Hip Hop’s biggest acts leading with seven nominations respectively. Megan Thee Stallion gave one of the most memorable performances last year with her two singles “Girls in the Hood” and “Savage.” This year she is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for her and Cardi B’s single “WAP,” Album of the Year, Viewers Choice Award, and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby and Cardi B.

DaBaby set the stage ablaze last year with his performance of the hit single “Rockstar.” It makes sense that he leads with Megan Thee Stallion for the most nominations this year. DaBaby is up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Viewers Choice Award and he racked in four nominations for Best Collaboration for his features alongside Roddy Rich, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke & Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.

Trailing closely behind these two are Cardi B and Drake who garnered in the second most nods with five nominations each. Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle and Chris Brown are also up for numerous awards, including the esteemed Video of the Year award for which they are all being considered.

BET’s EVP Specials of Music Programming and Strategy, Connie Orlando, confirms in an article from the company that the 2021 BET Awards will return safely in Los Angeles. “We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 BET Awards, safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” Orlando adds. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”

Fans can vote for the Viewer’s Choice Award beginning June 7th on the company’s website, which also features news, updates and details regarding the show. The 2021 BET Awards will air Sunday, June 27, 2021 on BET at 8 pm ET. See the list of nominations below. 2021 BET AWARDS NOMINATIONS ALBUM OF THE YEAR AFTER HOURS – THE WEEKND BLAME IT ON BABY – DABABY GOOD NEWS – MEGAN THEE STALLION HEAUX TALES – JAZMINE SULLIVAN KING’S DISEASE – NAS UNGODLY HOUR – CHLOE X HALLE BEST COLLABORATION CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX) MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY – CRY BABY POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY – FOR THE NIGHT BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST BEYONCÉ H.E.R. JAZMINE SULLIVAN JHENÉ AIKO SUMMER WALKER SZA BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST 6LACK ANDERSON .PAAK CHRIS BROWN GIVEON TANK THE WEEKND BEST NEW ARTIST COI LERAY FLO MILLI GIVEON JACK HARLOW LATTO POOH SHIESTY BEST GROUP 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN CHLOE X HALLE CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG CITY GIRLS MIGOS SILK SONIC BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST CARDI B COI LERAY DOJA CAT MEGAN THEE STALLION LATTO SAWEETIE BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST DABABY DRAKE J. COLE JACK HARLOW LIL BABY POP SMOKE DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD BEBE WINANS – IN JESUS NAME CECE WINANS – NEVER LOST H.E.R. – HOLD US TOGETHER KIRK FRANKLIN – STRONG GOD MARVIN SAPP – THANK YOU FOR IT ALL TAMELA MANN – TOUCH FROM YOU BET HER AWARD ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID – SO DONE BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – BABY MAMA BRI STEVES – ANTI QUEEN CHLOE X HALLE – BABY GIRL CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN – ROOTED SZA – GOOD DAYS BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE) BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA) EMICIDA (BRAZIL) HEADIE ONE (UK) WIZKID (NIGERIA) YOUNG T & BUGSEY (UK) YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE) VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE – POPSTAR DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX) SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN VIDEO OF THE YEAR CARDI B – UP CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY DRAKE FT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR BENNY BOOM BRUNO MARS AND FLORENT DÉCHARD COLE BENNETT COLIN TILLEY DAVE MEYERS HYPE WILLIAMS BEST MOVIE COMING 2 AMERICA JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI SOUL THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY BEST ACTRESS ANDRA DAY ANGELA BASSETT ISSA RAE JURNEE SMOLLETT VIOLA DAVIS ZENDAYA BEST ACTOR ALDIS HODGE CHADWICK BOSEMAN DAMSON IDRIS DANIEL KALUUYA EDDIE MURPHY LAKEITH STANFIELD YOUNGSTARS AWARD ALEX R. HIBBERT ETHAN HUTCHISON LONNIE CHAVIS MARSAI MARTIN MICHAEL EPPS STORM REID SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD A’JA WILSON CANDACE PARKER CLARESSA SHIELDS NAOMI OSAKA SERENA WILLIAMS SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD KYRIE IRVING LEBRON JAMES PATRICK MAHOMES RUSSELL WESTBROOK RUSSELL WILSON STEPHEN CURRY

BET Announces 2021 BET Awards Nominations And The Show’s Safe Return was originally published on globalgrind.com

