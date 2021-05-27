Entertainment News
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini

Toni Braxton is the gift that keeps on giving. The 53-year-old award-winning singer is giving us 20 and 30 somethings a run for their money with that amazing body of hers. The eldest of the Braxton clan took to Instagram to show off her insanely fit physique in thong bikini clad with a Versace robe thrown over it.

In a post she wrote, “On set but ready for the long weekend.”

Judging from this boomerang video, Hot Girl Summer will commence this weekend, and Toni Braxton is ready to kick it off! I am forever amazed by the timelessness, confidence, and beauty of this woman. I’ve said it once before and I’ll say it again, whatever her secret is to aging backwards and maintaining the infectious confidence that inspires others, should be bottled up and sold in stores. This woman is hot!

Over the last couple of months, Toni has been showing out for the gram. If she wasn’t flaunting her new blonde bombshell haircut, she was strutting around the pool in a thong bikini. The singer, who has over 30 years in the entertainment industry, is living her best life and we love to see it! What do you think? Is Toni Braxton shutting it down in her thong bikini?

Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

