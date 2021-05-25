Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Oprah Reveals What Every Person She Interviews, Even Beyoncé, Asks After The Conversation [Video]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
45th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Oprah Winfrey spoke with Moira Forbes at the Forbes 400 Summit in 2013, where she revealed what every person she interviews has in common. Winfrey describes what each person she interviewed over the years has asked following their on-air conversation.

Oprah says there’s a common denominator in the human experience. In her 35,000 interviews and counting over the years, each person ends the interview, in one form or another, asking “was that okay?” From sex offenders to the biggest stars in entertainment, each person begs the same question. The world-renowned media personality, producer and philanthropist used an example of speaking with five sex offenders in a challenging conversation discussing their pedophilic behaviors and her conversation with and her discussion with superstar songstress Beyoncé after one of her captivating performances. Both extremely different conversations led to the same follow-up question: “was I okay?”

Oprah Winfrey explains in her interview with Forbes during the summit that everyone wants to feel heard. Each human wonders if what they said matters in the end. It’s a shared desire to be validated that what we share with the world is meaningful.

In this five minute and thirty second clip, Oprah goes into more detail about how all of her conversations have resulted in the same response. It is the reason why the all-star interviewer can approach each conversation with the same candor to unveil the truth in each person’s story. Winfrey quickly discovered that every human is more alike than they may appear. Yes, even Beyoncé.

Watch the full conversation via Forbes below.

 

 

Oprah Reveals What Every Person She Interviews, Even Beyoncé, Asks After The Conversation [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
JAY-Z, Bad Bunny, & Nneka Ogwumike Help LeBron…
 4 hours ago
05.25.21
Converse Accused Of Stealing Sneaker Design From Rejected…
 6 hours ago
05.25.21
Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With…
 6 hours ago
05.25.21
J. Cole’s Manager Ibrahim “IB” Hamad Shares More…
 6 hours ago
05.25.21
Ray J Hits $17,000 Jackpot Playing The Slots…
 6 hours ago
05.25.21
Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Nicki Minaj’s…
 7 hours ago
05.25.21
Oprah Reveals What Every Person She Interviews, Even…
 7 hours ago
05.25.21
Ice Cube Producer Sir Jinx Sues Rapper Over…
 8 hours ago
05.25.21
Solange’s Saint Heron Launches Its Next Phase In…
 11 hours ago
05.25.21
Missy Elliott Improvised Her Entire Cameo In This…
 1 day ago
05.24.21
Fantasia, Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome A Baby Girl
 1 day ago
05.24.21
Free Press Summer Festival - Day 1
Scarface & Willie D Bring The Geto Boys…
 1 day ago
05.24.21
FOX's Empire - Season Six
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days…
 1 day ago
05.24.21
End Of An Era: Foot Locker To Close…
 1 day ago
05.24.21
Issa Rae Claps Back At A Twitter Troll…
 2 days ago
05.24.21
Lil Nas X Ripped His Pants On Stripper…
 2 days ago
05.23.21
Photos
Close