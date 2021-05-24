News
Kanye West’s Highly-Anticipated Gap Line Will Reportedly Launch Next Month

Among all of the questionable and down-right wrong things Kanye West has done over the past couple of years, one announcement a lot of folks were still excited for was his deal with Gap.

Now, it looks like the long-awaited line is finally hitting stores sometime this summer, even as soon as next month.

According to a new report from Business of Fashion, the Gap team has said that the Yeezy line “is on track” to launch by the end of June 2021, which falls in line with their initial promise to launch this year. The report also details the importance of this rollout for Gap, noting its previous moves to cut down on overall costs and close down some locations. Gap Inc. will hold its Q1 2021 earnings call on May 27, which many are expecting to include further details on Yeezy strategy and what we can expect from its official launch.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, said in a statement back in July 2020 when announcing the deal with the rapper.

This collaboration will see Kanye developing “modern, elevated” pieces for men, women, and children at accessible price points, much different from his previous deals with Nike, Adidas, and his own Yeezy brand, which start at premium prices and only escalate once they reach resellers. West’s designs will also be featured in “unique Yeezy Gap expressions” in select stores, as well as on digital channels “over time.”

Regardless of the  public opinion surrounding Kanye at any given time, every piece of clothing and pair of sneakers he releases still sells out. We’ll find out soon if this Gap line is any different.

