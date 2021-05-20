Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Puma To Release New “Off-Season Red” Colorway of J. Cole’s ‘Dreamer 2’

J. Cole's 'Off-Seaon' album was so hard it inspired a new colorway for his sneaker line...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Puma DREAMER 2 Off-Season Red

Source: Puma / Puma Basketball

This past weekend J. Cole made his professional basketball debut when he stepped on the court as a member of the Patriots Basketball Club in the new Basketball African League, but it was the release of his latest LP, Off-Season that had the Hip-Hop world buzzing. Now Puma is celebrating his 6th studio album with a new colorway of his signature line, The Dreamer 2.

Puma DREAMER 2 Off-Season Red

Source: Puma / Puma Basketball

Inspired by The Off-Season, the Dreamer 2 “Off-Season Red” features a fiery red and black colorway draped over the silhouette that Cole rocked while balling on the court on his pro basketball debut.

Featuring PUMA’s signature ProFoam throughout the midsole which any baller can appreciate while on the court, The Dreamer 2 boasts elements from the RS-0, RS-100, and RS-X that helps the silhouette standout wherever they touch the ground. They’re basically a Frankenstein of a sneaker fit for a Monstar or something.

The Dreamer 2 “Off-Season Red” will retail for $130 and are set to drop on May 21st on Puma.com and participating retailers such as Foot Locker, Champs, and Eastbay.

Will you be picking up a pair? Check out pics of the kicks and let us know in the comments below.

Puma DREAMER 2 Off-Season Red

Source: Puma / Puma Basketball

Puma DREAMER 2 Off-Season Red

Source: Puma / Puma Basketball

Puma To Release New “Off-Season Red” Colorway of J. Cole’s ‘Dreamer 2’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
5 items
#RIPMachoMan: 5 Savage Moments From The Macho Man…
 11 hours ago
05.20.21
Brazilian Artist MC Kevin Fell To His Death…
 12 hours ago
05.20.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 15 hours ago
05.20.21
A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna The Love Of His…
 1 day ago
05.20.21
702, Total, Danity Kane, 3LW, Blaque And Cherish…
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Ari Lennox Set The Internet Ablaze In Her…
 1 day ago
05.19.21
15 items
15 Shows To Binge On Netflix + Hulu…
 1 day ago
05.20.21
BET Awards Will Host Vaccinated-Only Live Audience This…
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Lil Jon Gets His Own HGTV Show ‘Lil…
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Drake Invests Millions In Plant-Based “Chicken” Company
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Paul Mooney, Groundbreaking Comedian, Dead At 79
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Clout Chaser Central: Rapper Bugzie the Don Faces…
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Big Latto: Mulatto Officially Changes Her Name To…
 2 days ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Credits Nipsey Hussle For Mending Her…
 2 days ago
05.19.21
Woman Earns Petty Award For Throwing Lavish Fake…
 2 days ago
05.18.21
Young Thug Clarifies His Prior Comparison To JAY-Z’s…
 2 days ago
05.18.21
Photos
Close