Deadline Approaches For FEMA Assistance For Winter Storm Uri

Texas Struggles With Unprecedented Cold And Power Outages

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Today’s the last day to apply for FEMA assistance for Winter Storm Uri if you have not applied yet. Federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property, and more.

If you have insurance, file a claim with them first & then apply to FEMA. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits you may have received from your insurance provider.

The fastest and easiest way to apply to FEMA is by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

If it is not possible to register online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, daily. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

FEMA reminds survivors who registered online for disaster assistance that any correspondence or information from FEMA that is needed to process their case will be sent to the online disaster assistance account that was created by the survivor.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:

• A current phone number where you can be contacted

• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

• Your Social Security number, if available

• A general list of damage and losses

• If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name

After registering, FEMA staff may contact you for various reasons, including to discuss your case or request additional information. It’s important to answer those phone calls to make sure your application process continues. If you are in any doubt when receiving a call from someone stating they work for FEMA, do not give out any information, but call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT to verify the call is legitimate.

Homeowners may apply for up to $200,000 to replace or repair their primary residence. Renters and homeowners may borrow up to $40,000 to replace or repair personal property — such as clothing, furniture, cars and appliances — damaged or destroyed in a disaster.

Find more information at https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4586.

RELATED: How To Apply For Federal Disaster Relief In The Wake Of Texas Winter Storm

