Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Jon Gets His Own HGTV Show ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’

Chandeliers by Crunk.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
LIL JON HGTV SHOW

Source: DISCOVERY / Discovery

Lil Jon will be taking his talents to home renovation. HGVT has greenlighted the Lil Jon Wants To Do What? show.

The famed producer is ready to reveal his passion for home renovation in a new HGTV show, Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. Alongside popular designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon, a fan favorite from DIY Network’s Mega Dens, Lil Jon offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision—to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered—and make it a reality.

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down,” said Lil Jon. “When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends—I would rather be the trendsetter.” HGTV also expressed their enthusiasm regarding the new project. “We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excite viewers across the audience spectrum,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is one example of upcoming shows that have all of us rubbing our hands together with excitement.

With ideas ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining, Lil Jon and Anitra push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious renovations and ideas that are sure to inspire daring and dramatic transformations.

The show is slated to air in Summer 2021.

Photo: Discovery Network

Lil Jon Gets His Own HGTV Show ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Jon Gets His Own HGTV Show ‘Lil…
 1 hour ago
05.19.21
Drake Invests Millions In Plant-Based “Chicken” Company
 1 hour ago
05.19.21
Paul Mooney, Groundbreaking Comedian, Dead At 79
 4 hours ago
05.19.21
Clout Chaser Central: Rapper Bugzie the Don Faces…
 4 hours ago
05.19.21
Big Latto: Mulatto Officially Changes Her Name To…
 7 hours ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Credits Nipsey Hussle For Mending Her…
 21 hours ago
05.19.21
Woman Earns Petty Award For Throwing Lavish Fake…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Young Thug Clarifies His Prior Comparison To JAY-Z’s…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Joe Budden Issues Statement On Olivia Dope’s Sexual…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Beauty Secrets That…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Joy To The Polls Georgia Pop Up Concerts
YFN Lucci Turns Himself In On Gang Related…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Issa Rae Shows Us Who’s The Boss On…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child At The…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
Travis Scott To Be Honored By Parsons School…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up Presented By E11EVEN Vodka - Night 2
50 Cent Donates $300K To Build Advanced Business…
 1 day ago
05.18.21
20 items
Soulja Boy’s Pioneer Status Results In Hilarious Memes
 2 days ago
05.18.21
Photos
Close