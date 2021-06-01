Juneteenth: The Black History Of Houston

Juneteenth
Houston’s rich black history goes behind Third Ward, Fifth Ward and more. The impact of Black creators, educators, investors and more fuel the lifeblood of the United States’ fourth-largest city, beginning with the official proclamation of Juneteenth on June 19, 1865.

Learn more about Houston’s history through our interactive map above, highlighting neighborhoods and culture hubs such Frenchtown, Emancipation Park and more. Learn the history of one of Houston’s major riots at Camp Logan (now Memorial Park) where Black soldiers from the 24th infantry regiment battled against hostile treatment from the Houston Police Department and their assault of an innocent woman.

Revel in the history of Freedman’s town outside Fourth Ward, Project Row House, Independence Heights and more. Houston’s vast history goes well beyond celebrating on merely a day or a month. It’s a daily occurrence which run through the citizens of the Bayou City through every waking breath.

