Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child At The Age Of 50

Women like Naomi Campbell prove that you can join the motherhood club, no matter how old you are. The legendary high-fashion model and philanthropist just announced that she has become a first-time mother at the age of 50.

 

In a post to her Instagram page she wrote, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

This is major news for the supermodel who mentioned in 2017 that she would ‘think about having children all the time.’ Although she didn’t share too many details on the birth of her child, it is assumed that she relied on science to help her carry out her dream of becoming a mother.

Naomi’s journey to motherhood is an inspiration for women who have struggled with pregnancy or just never had the opportunity to have children. No matter the age, there is always a way to make it happen – even if it means defaulting to science. Surrogacy has become an expensive yet convenient way for women to have children. Depending on their age and reproductive system, it’s proven to be the most effective way to still have a biological child.

A huge congratulations are in order for this new chapter in Naomi Campbell’s life. We’re looking forward to learning more about her bundle of joy!

 

