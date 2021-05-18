Entertainment News
Travis Scott To Be Honored By Parsons School Of Design

Travis is also launching a design program with Parsons under his Cactus Jack Foundation.

Travis Scott will be adding another accomplishment to his trophy wall. The New School’s Parsons School of Design will honor him at this year’s Parsons Benefit.

As reported on Hype Beast the “SICKO MODE” rapper will be given a special designation by the institution for their upcoming ceremony. Along with Cactus Jack several other noted figures who have contributed to design will grace the stage to receive an award. The other honorees include Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc.; Angela Ahrendts, former SVP of Apple Retail and former CEO of Burberry; designers Gabriela Hearst and Kerby Jean-Raymond; and artist Carrie Mae Weems.

Travis shared his enthusiasm regarding the distinction via a formal statement. “I’m very excited to be receiving this honor from The New School and grateful to be a part of this group of innovators. I’ve always tried to fuse fashion, technology and the arts into everything I do. These are all linked and a natural extension of my work. It has never been about specific brands or labels for me. It’s about the vision. It’s about making your own things, seeing what’s out there, and never compromising.”

Rachel Schreiber, the executive dean of The New School’s Parsons School of Design said, “we are thrilled to be honoring this diverse and creative group of leaders who are all visionaries in their respective industries, and for their deep commitment to the values that guide Parsons in everything we do.” The 72nd annual Parsons Benefit will be held June 15 in New York City. Past honorees have included Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and Solange.

