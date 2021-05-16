Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To Get Her Master’s Degree

Leveled up on the low.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Drake God's Plan winner

Source: YouTube / Youtube

Drake’s good will has changed the life one individual forever. The winner from the “God’s Plan” scholarship used the funds to get her Master’s degree.

As reported by Buzz Feed Drizzy’s 2018 single not only became of the biggest songs of the year but also provided him a lane to give back to his fans. Instead of taking the production budget to make the another over top visual he took every cent and gave it away to random people in need. The donations totaled to a whopping $996,631.90; yes you read that correctly. One of the lucky recipients used her money wisely.

Champagne Papi gave Destiny James a cool $50,000 dollars that faithful day. Fast forward to May 2019 and she graduated from the University Of Miami with her Bachelor’s Degree in Public Health. She did not stop there though. Destiny went on to pursue her education further at the same institution and recently secured her Master’s Degree in Public Health as well. “The scholarship allowed me to enjoy my senior year at UM free of financial burden, which was a breath of fresh air!” Destiny said. “I was able to cancel any loans I had for that school term.”

This week she posted a photo of her big moment. Drake stepped into the comments section to congratulate her personally. “[Drake] messaged me, expressing how proud of me he was,” she said. “It’s always a great feeling to hear from him and know that he’s keeping up with what I’m doing. He’s so genuine and it shines through every message!”

 

Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To Get Her Master’s Degree  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mo Fayne…
 15 hours ago
05.16.21
Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To…
 16 hours ago
05.16.21
Lil Reese In Concert
Rapper Lil Reese, 2 Others Shot In Chicago
 1 day ago
05.15.21
10 items
Social Media Wants Fat Joe To “Lean Back…
 2 days ago
05.16.21
Watch Toccara Host TSR’s New Plus-Size Model Competition…
 2 days ago
05.14.21
Tanisha Thomas Dishes On Her Weight Loss Journey:…
 2 days ago
05.14.21
5 items
5 Black Women Who Made History This Year
 2 days ago
05.14.21
‘The Game’ Is Once Again Getting A Reboot…
 3 days ago
05.13.21
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Samira Wiley Welcomes Baby Girl…
 3 days ago
05.13.21
Death Row Records Launches ‘The Death Row Experience’…
 4 days ago
05.13.21
T-Pain Hops On Instagram Live With Mark Zuckerberg…
 4 days ago
05.13.21
Vanessa Bryant Suing L.A. Country Fire Department For…
 4 days ago
05.13.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 4 days ago
05.13.21
6 items
6 Black Owned Bag Collections to Show Off…
 4 days ago
05.13.21
Ellen DeGeneres To End Her Talk Show In…
 4 days ago
05.13.21
Pop Smoke Fought Back Before Being Shot &…
 5 days ago
05.12.21
Photos
Close