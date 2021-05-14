Ryan Cameron Discusses Last Interview With DMX On TV One’s ‘Uncensored’ [EXCLUSIVE]

| 05.14.21
Urban One Honors is just around the corner and so is TV One’s Uncensored which features DMX this Sunday.

This upcoming episode of TV One’s Uncensored was the last interview DMX did before tragically passing away last month. Uncensored director Ryan Cameron joined us today to discuss it. Press play up top!

DMX’s Fiancee Breaks Her Silence With An Instagram Post

4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit

DMX Hosts Virtual Bible Study On Instagram [VIDEO]

[caption id="attachment_2940251" align="alignnone" width="768"] Source: CLEO TV / CLEO TV[/caption] On Sunday, May 16th, Urban One presents Urban One Honors. This year is all about celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of women in the fields of business, media, health, politics, leading to impactful change within the Black community. Honorees include: Voting Rights Champion: Stacey Abrams Investigative Journalism Crusader: Nikole Hannah-Jones Health Equality Advocate: Dr. Ala Stanford Reparations Ambassador: Robin Rue Simmons Business Alchemist: Roz Brewer Family Needs Ambassador: Kim Ford You will also see performances from Da Brat, Le’Andria Johnson, Jazmine Sullivan, and Avery*Sunshine and to get you ready for one of the biggest events of the year, check out this playlist with some of the best jams from the amazing performers at Urban One Honors. [protected-iframe id="28f809d77b56170253420c5d80b6155b" height="360" width="640" /] Make sure you tune into Urban One Honors, hosted by gospel artist, author, and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell and award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin on Sunday, May 16th at 9P/8C on TVOne and Cleo TV. Check your local listings and Cable providers for more. Learn More about our honorees and performers below. Erica Campbell Wore An LBD From Kierra Sheard’s Eleven60 Line To Host ‘Urban One Honors’ Cathy Hughes Recalls Moment She Offered Erica Campbell A Radio Show, Shares Details On Upcoming Urban One Honors

Ryan Cameron Discusses Last Interview With DMX On TV One's 'Uncensored' [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

