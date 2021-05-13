Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Samira Wiley Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Lauren Morelli

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

There’s nothing like a good surprise, and Handmaid’s Tale actress Samira Wiley did it in a big way this past Mother’s Day by dropping a surprise baby unveiling with her wife Lauren Morelli.

“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George,” Wiley wrote in tribute to Morelli. The love note continued with a quick shoutout to the new addition, officially named George Elizabeth, with Samira adding to her post, “Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The love story between Samira and Lauren is something that’s both familiar and a bit unconventional. While it’s perfectly normal for many couples to meet at work— these two met on the set of Orange Is The New Black back in 2012, where Morelli was a screenwriter and Wiley famously acted on  —  the story gets a little tricky when you take into consideration that Lauren was married to a man at the time. However, after officially coming out in a 2014 Mic essay, it only took three years before she and Wiley were wed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Read one of the most powerful quotes from her coming out essay below:

“It feels important to say these things in a public way, to record them where they are easily accessible because if I could think and feel them while working in the world’s most supportive environment, surrounded by people in the LGBT community, where being a minority of any sort is joyfully celebrated, I can only venture to imagine the pain, confusion and fear that might have existed otherwise.”

Congratulations to both Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli on the new bundle of joy! We wish you ladies all the best.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Big Families: Black Celebs With 4 Or More Kids!

21 photos Launch gallery

Big Families: Black Celebs With 4 Or More Kids!

Continue reading Big Families: Black Celebs With 4 Or More Kids!

Big Families: Black Celebs With 4 Or More Kids!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Samira Wiley Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Lauren Morelli  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
‘The Game’ Is Once Again Getting A Reboot…
 2 hours ago
05.13.21
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Samira Wiley Welcomes Baby Girl…
 2 hours ago
05.13.21
Death Row Records Launches ‘The Death Row Experience’…
 7 hours ago
05.13.21
T-Pain Hops On Instagram Live With Mark Zuckerberg…
 8 hours ago
05.13.21
Vanessa Bryant Suing L.A. Country Fire Department For…
 10 hours ago
05.13.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 21 hours ago
05.13.21
6 items
6 Black Owned Bag Collections to Show Off…
 1 day ago
05.13.21
Ellen DeGeneres To End Her Talk Show In…
 1 day ago
05.13.21
Pop Smoke Fought Back Before Being Shot &…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
25 items
Joe Budden Fires Rory From The Joe Budden…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
J. Cole Releases ‘Applying Pressure: The Off-Season’ Documentary…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 18, 2020
The 2021 Rock & Roll HOF Inductees Are...
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey & Talib Kweli Launch…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Congrats, Drizzy: The Numerous Projects That Makes Drake…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
32 items
Black Actors Under 40 We Should Be Paying…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Shekinah Jo Is Accusing Her Ex-Friend Tiny Harris…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Photos
Close