‘The Game’ Is Once Again Getting A Reboot With Wendy Raquel Robinson And Hosea Chanchez Set To Return

When the world eventually ends, there will only be three things still in existence: dust, roaches and the soon-to-be-returning hit television series The Game. All jokes aside though, the gang is back — again!

Our family over at TVOne reports that Paramount+ will be bringing back the series for a ten-episode-run. The best part? Fan-favorites Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez are set to reprise their roles as mother/son duo Tasha Mack and Malik Wright, respectively. According to the original report via Deadline, the revival puts them in a new setting via Las Vegas — bye, bye San Diego! — and will even introduce a whole new team of players, each said to represent a “modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.” Some of the themes included are listed as racism, sexism, classism and of course love and how it all plays into, with all puns intended, the game.

The half-hour show timeframe will be carried into the new reboot, with American Soul’s Devon Greggory as showrunner and writer, in addition to exec producer alongside Brock Akil, Salim Akil and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.

Of course, Wendy was full of excitement as she announced the news on her Instagram. See below to see what she wrote in an extended caption — we’ll keep the hashtags in for emphasis:

“Ok pinch me! It’s Fa’Real y’all! Pretty freaking amazing to see the awesomeness of God! 3 different networks 3 reincarnations, 3 re-imaginings of our ‘Little Engine That Could’ I’m so thank-full for this journey that began almost 18 years ago! When I was at my lowest, God saw fit and blessed me with a cast, crew, and content creator that would change my life FOREVER! To everyone that has ever watched, played, written, directed and laid eyes on the GAME…THANK YOU! You are ALL a part of the secret sauce that makes every resuscitation of this #MagicallyDelicious To every artist reading this #DontStop! #KeepDreamimgBiggerDreams #Period #Game3.0 #TheTrilogy #ThirdTimeIsTheCharm #TashaMackisBACK #PowPowPow #BoomBoomClap #NextChapter #NexGen @amazinggraceconservatory this one’s for YOU @paramountplus @devon_greggory @hoseachanchez @maraakil I freaking LOVE YOU! #FastenYourSeatbelt #ProduceHER #LetTheGameBegin Grate-FULL #BoutThatLife! #TweetThatTwerkThatWerkTHAT ”

See her original post below, and let us know if you’re excited for The Game to return!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Raquel Robinson (@iamwendyraquel)

‘The Game’ Is Once Again Getting A Reboot With Wendy Raquel Robinson And Hosea Chanchez Set To Return was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

