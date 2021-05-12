Arts & Entertainment
One Night of Mayhem Isn’t Enough For These Marauders In The First Trailer For “The Forever Purge”

The movie hits theaters July 2.

Watch The First Trailer For 'The Forever Purge'

The Purge continues. 

As expected, Blumhouse follows up on 2018’s record-breaking The First Purge with the latest entry into the popular film franchise The Forever Purge.

Unlike the other movies that revolve around the fictional night of mayhem that allows Americans to partake in crimes, including murder, without facing any punishment, this movie focuses on a bunch of marauders who feel one night is not enough, so they take matters into their own hands and terrorize a wealthy farm family and their workers.

The two families work together to fend off the purgers while the entire country descends back into chaos. People across the nation are taking back to the streets to restart the terrifying night that many believed came to an end with the siren and announcement that has become synonymous with the films.

The synopsis reads:

Adela (Ana de la Reguera, Cowboys & Aliens) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta, Days of Grace) live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton, Halloween), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan (Josh Lucas, Ford v Ferrari).

On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family—including Dylan’s wife (Cassidy Freeman, HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones) and his sister (Leven Rambin, The Hunger Games), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.

The Forever Purge stars Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda, and Will Patton. The movie is directed by Everardo Gout (Days of Grace) and is produced by franchise’s founding producers: Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions; Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay (Transformers), Andrew Form and Brad Fuller; and Man in a Tree duo James DeMonaco and his longtime producing partner Sébastien K. Lemercier.

Peep the trailer below.

One Night of Mayhem Isn’t Enough For These Marauders In The First Trailer For “The Forever Purge”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

