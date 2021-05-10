Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Baltimore Rapper Sentenced To 30 Months For Stealing $4 Million to Finance Career

It was a clever scheme but you can't just steal $4 million without anyone finding out...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Chad Focus Arrington

Source: @iamchadarrington / Instagram

A Baltimore rap artist who juxed $4 million dollars to promote his budding rap career has just been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for his thieving ways.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Chad Arrington a.k.a. “Chad Focus” plead guilty to stealing a King Kong grip from his employer to finance his aspiring rap career using the company credit card. For his monumental transgression the 33-year-old Randallstown man was giving 30 months behind bars by U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett.

“At his sentencing hearing, Arrington said he’d been humiliated by national public attention on his case, and his attorney said that his actions were in part fueled by amphetamine use and undiagnosed mental illness. While federal prosecutors sought four years behind bars, his attorney asked for one year and one day.”

All things considered, two years and change isn’t a bad sentence.

While working for Agora Publishing, Chad Focus used the company credit card to purchase sound equipment, studio kits, instruments, and music technology. He used it all to produce his own music through his company, Focus Music Entertainment LLC. The man even went as far as to buy a billboard in Times Square and actually paid for “Likes” on his social media page.

Homie must’ve really believed in himself if he took penitentiary chances like that just to get his name out there. Unfortunately music goers did not.

How did all of this go unnoticed for so long you ask? Well…

“In order to conceal the scheme, Arrington asked two co-conspirators to use computer software to make false entries on the credit card billing statements in order to conceal the recipient of the payments from Arrington’s supervisor. In addition, Arrington forged the signature of his supervisor on his credit card billing statements to make it appear as though he had received approval for certain purchases.”

Because of the matter, 10 employees had to take pay cuts and Chad Focus must pay back more than $4 million in restitution.

Luckily for Chad Focus rappers who come out of prison tend to experience more success as they tend to garner more street cred for their prison stints. Just sayin.’

Baltimore Rapper Sentenced To 30 Months For Stealing $4 Million to Finance Career  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Leigh Davenport’s ‘Run The World’ Puts Black Sisterhood…
 4 hours ago
05.10.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In…
 4 hours ago
05.10.21
The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been…
 6 hours ago
05.10.21
Author Of Unauthorized Mac Miller Biography Hits Back…
 6 hours ago
05.10.21
Carnage Is Here: Peep The Trailer to ‘Venom…
 6 hours ago
05.10.21
15 items
Lil Baby Goes Big For Jayda Cheaves On…
 7 hours ago
05.10.21
Baltimore Rapper Sentenced To 30 Months For Stealing…
 8 hours ago
05.10.21
Childish Gambino Sued For Allegedly Lifting “This Is…
 8 hours ago
05.10.21
7 items
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How…
 22 hours ago
05.10.21
Xscape/SWV
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event…
 1 day ago
05.09.21
Cynthia Bailey’s ‘Momosa’ Is The Perfect Cocktail For…
 2 days ago
05.09.21
Lori Harvey Breaks Down Her “Glowy And Radiant”…
 2 days ago
05.09.21
Queen Naija Opens Up About Getting A ‘Mommy…
 2 days ago
05.08.21
New Moms Reflect On Learning To Love Their…
 2 days ago
05.08.21
Pop Smoke Was Reportedly Shot Over A Rolex…
 3 days ago
05.09.21
Witness Offers Chilling New Details About Pop Smoke…
 3 days ago
05.07.21
Photos
Close