Childish Gambino Sued For Allegedly Lifting “This Is America” From Another Rapper

We listened and we hear similarities.

Childish Gambino will have to answer for one of his biggest hits. One of his peers claims Donald Glover took elements of his song to make “This Is America”.

As spotted on Hype Beast the California native has just been hit with a lawsuit surrounding his classic single “This Is America”. Earlier this week Wes, real name Emelike Wesley Nwosuocha, filed paperwork saying the Atlanta star borrowed several parts from his song “Made in America.” The track was originally uploaded to the Soundcloud streaming service in 2016 as part of Wes’ initial push for the track. Later one “Made In America” was slotted on his 2017 album Eleven: The Junior Senior Year which was copyrighted.

Wes’ legal team filed documentation saying “the substantial similarities between both songs include, but are not limited to, nearly-identical unique rhythmic, lyrical, and thematic compositional and performance content contained in the chorus—or ‘hook’—sections that are the centerpieces of both songs.” Not only is Childish Gambino is named as a defendant but also his co-writer Young Thug, producer Lüdwig Goransson and record labels Kobalt Music, RCA Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Young Stoner Life Publishing LLC, 300 Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Warner Music Group, Roc Nation, Universal Music Publishing Group and Warner Chappell Music. Yes you read that correctly.

His lawyers Wes’ lawyers Imran H. Ansari and La’Shawn N. Thomas gave an exclusive statement to Pitchfork. “The similarities between the two pieces of music are beyond coincidental, and amounts to infringement, as alleged in the complaint filed by our client, Emelike Nwosuocha, professionally known as Kidd Wes. Mr. Nwosuocha is confident in his claims, and simply seeks the credit and compensation he deserves for the unauthorized use of his music.”

Childish Gambino nor any of the parties additionally name have yet to formally comment on the matter. You can listen to Wes’ “Made In America” below.

