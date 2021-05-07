Entertainment News
Erica Mena Wants All The Smoke With Wendy Williams [Video]

Respectfully.

Safaree and Erica Mena’s marriage has been shaky to say the least. Wendy Williams has chimed in on their relationship and Erica told her she can catch those hands.

As spotted on The Grio the recent news of the celebrity couple expecting another child together was met with mixed feelings throughout media outlets and the world of Hip-Hop. This became a hot topic for the queen of gossip this week on The Wendy Williams Show. “We’re not trying to do anything, you’re the one putting it out there, Erica,” she said. “You and Safaree. I don’t really know you much Erica, but I do know Safaree enough and you all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much. And you all need to grow up and grow into being parents and if you’re not gonna want to be married, then get a divorce and co-parent” she added. “And babies don’t save marriages, but good luck, at least your first six months. Good luck.”

Naturally the non solicited advice got back to Erica and she responded with an invitation to a fight. “@WendyWilliams At this point let’s link up so I can beat your ass. Your ex-husband didn’t do a good enough job,” she tweeted. The poor performance Mena was referring is a direct jab to Wendy’s very tumultuous marriage to Kevin Hunter. This is not the first time the two women have have talked spicy to each other. Back in 2015 Wendy dragged Erica when she was still Bow Wow’s fiancé.

