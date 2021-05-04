H-Town
HomeH-Town

NRG Park Announces Contest Offering Tickets & Giveaways For Vaccinated Participants

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
COVID-19 Hospital Admissions On The Rise As The Christmas Holiday Approaches

Source: Go Nakamura / Getty

If you’re in the Houston-area and still have yet to receive your COVID-19 vaccine shot, NRG Park may have a reason for you to do so. The park and its community vaccine center are announcing a brand new contest where those who receive vaccinations at the site are entered for a chance to win tickets and giveaways to select events!

If you receive your vaccination between MAY 3 and MAY 16, you will be entered into a random drawing to win tickets to one of the following events or giveaways:

  • Houston Texans
  • Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™– (Grounds Passes)
  • 2021 Nutcracker Market
  • Monster Jam
  • Disney on Ice
  • 2022 Boat Show
  • 2022 Houston Auto show
  • Astros Giveaways
  • Houston Dynamo/Dash
  • Houston area concerts presented by Live Nation.

*Some restrictions may apply

*Tickets are subject to availability.

Participants will receive their vaccination at NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16A9036 S. Main Street. Houston, TX, 77054 from 12 pm – 9 pm. Walk-ins/Drive-ups are available. No appointments, pre-registration, or insurance are required. Vaccines are free.

You can click HERE for official rules.

RELATED: Bun B Teams With Houston Music Foundation For Vaccine Drive

NRG Park Announces Contest Offering Tickets & Giveaways For Vaccinated Participants  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’
 7 hours ago
05.04.21
E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up Presented By E11EVEN Vodka - Night 2
50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While…
 8 hours ago
05.04.21
J. Cole Puma Dreamer 2
J. Cole Confirms ‘The Off-Season’ Release Date
 11 hours ago
05.04.21
The Palazzo Broadcast Studio At Lagasse's Stadium Grand Opening
Houston-Born Former NFL Safety Revealed As Kanye West’s…
 15 hours ago
05.04.21
Diddy Really Changed His Name To “Love” –…
 17 hours ago
05.04.21
Bresha Webb: Running The World With Her Sisters…
 17 hours ago
05.04.21
12 items
Bill & Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
10 items
NLE Choppa Almost Gets Put To Sleep During…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Quando Rondo and Entourage Reportedly Shot At In…
 1 day ago
05.03.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
10th Annual ONE Musicfest
DMX’s Friend Jungle Issues Apology After Crashing Funeral…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
10 items
Black Panther 2 Gets Proper Title ‘Black Panther:…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Kandi Burruss Recalls A ‘Disrespectful Experience’ Working With…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Beyoncé’s Monochromatic Neon Green Balmain Look Is Officially…
 2 days ago
05.02.21
Photos
Close