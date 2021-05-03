Entertainment News
Quando Rondo and Entourage Reportedly Shot At In Georgia

According to still-developing reports, one member of Rondo's crew suffered wounds.

Quando Rondo and members of his crew were reportedly involved in a shooting incident at a Georgia convenience store after hosting his first performance since the death of King Von. According to accounts that are still developing, one member of Rondo’s crew suffered gunshot wounds.

TMZ reports that Quando Rondo and members of his entourage were at a store near the city of Blackshear, Ga. just moments after the rapper’s first performance since a member of his crew shot and killed Chicago rapper King Von last November. A Twitter user took a video of Quando Rondo’s set, showing that few people showed up out of fear that violence would ring out.

If that was indeed the case, the shooting at the convenience store was foretold as shots rang out in a parking lot early Sunday (May 2) morning around 3:20 am local time.

From TMZ:

Our sources say police aren’t aware of any bullets striking Quando, because he was not at the scene when cops responded, but we’re told he was in the parking lot before the shooting.

The rapper was traveling with a large entourage, and we’re told one man in the group was shot in the hand and got treatment at a local hospital.

It’s interesting … law enforcement says it appears Quando and his crew weren’t at the convenience store long before shots rang out, and cops believe they were making a quick stop when the shooting started.

As this story adds more layers, we’ll be back to update it if needed.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

