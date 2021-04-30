Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan Uses Drones ‘Without Remorse’ To Deliver Friends & Family Items Some Cool Swag

Notable recipients of the Without Remorse drops include Wesley Snipes, Caleb Mclaughlin, Pete Wentz, Niles Fitch, Adina Porter, Colin Ford, and others.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan will be available for audiences around the world to stream on Prime Video beginning April 30th.

Source: Amazon Studios / Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan is taking things to the next level when delivering items inspired by his new film Without Remorse.

To celebrate the release of the Amazon Studios film, Michael B. Jordan teamed up with Amazon to deliver his friends and family 100 themed packages in the most Without Remorse way possible, via air and land drones. Before the release of the film, Jordan announced via his Instagram account the cool promotion.

The Without Remorse goods come in either a small or large box and feature a vest, shirt, jacket, bag, or chair.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan will be available for audiences around the world to stream on Prime Video beginning April 30th.

Source: Amazon Studios / Without Remorse

Notable recipients of the Without Remorse drops include Wesley Snipes, Caleb Mclaughlin, Pete Wentz, Niles Fitch, Adina Porter, Colin Ford, and others.

Other folks had a custom Without Remorse-themed PS5 DualSense controller delivered to them via a land drone. Among those lucky recipients were MSG: PM host Kazeem Famuyide, photographer Steven Jonn Irby, host and producer Syndee Goodman, and DJ/producer Statik Selektah.

This is definitely one of the coolest promotions from Amazon yet.

Earlier this year, to promote Coming 2 America, the company dressed up its fleet of vehicles to pay homage to the new King of Zamunda Akeem to celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated follow up to the 1989 comedy.

Without Remorse is streaming now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You can check out our exclusive interview with Michael B. Jordan, where we talked about his character and much more by heading here.

Photo: Amazon Studios / Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan Uses Drones ‘Without Remorse’ To Deliver Friends & Family Items Some Cool Swag  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Apple’s New AirTag Has A Very Concerning Issue…
 9 hours ago
04.30.21
Ghostface Killah Urges New Generation Of Rappers To…
 10 hours ago
04.30.21
Teyana Taylor Retired From Music Because She Felt…
 11 hours ago
04.30.21
Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019
Travis Scott Reveals Astroworld Festival 2021 Return Dates
 11 hours ago
04.30.21
10 items
Make America RAGE Again: 10 Photos of Travis…
 12 hours ago
04.30.21
Regina King: Black People Influence Fashion And Beauty…
 17 hours ago
04.30.21
Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz &amp 6ix9ine To Headline…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
Michael B. Jordan Shoots Down Superman Rumors, Talks…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
10 items
T-Pain Discovered Instagram’s Direct Message Hidden Folder In…
 2 days ago
04.29.21
15 items
Black Samurai Anime ‘Yasuke’ Drops On Netflix
 2 days ago
04.29.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13:…
 2 days ago
04.29.21
Kodak Black and Friends
Kodak Black Pleads Guilty In South Carolina Sexual…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
MTV EMA 2020 - Winners
DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion,…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
La La Slays On The Cover Of Schön!…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Willow Smith Releases New Track “Transparent Soul” With…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Photos
Close