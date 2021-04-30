Michael B. Jordan Uses Drones ‘Without Remorse’ To Deliver Friends & Family Items Some Cool Swag

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Michael B. Jordan is taking things to the next level when delivering items inspired by his new film Without Remorse.

To celebrate the release of the Amazon Studios film, Michael B. Jordan teamed up with Amazon to deliver his friends and family 100 themed packages in the most Without Remorse way possible, via air and land drones. Before the release of the film, Jordan announced via his Instagram account the cool promotion.

The Without Remorse goods come in either a small or large box and feature a vest, shirt, jacket, bag, or chair.

Notable recipients of the Without Remorse drops include Wesley Snipes, Caleb Mclaughlin, Pete Wentz, Niles Fitch, Adina Porter, Colin Ford, and others.

Other folks had a custom Without Remorse-themed PS5 DualSense controller delivered to them via a land drone. Among those lucky recipients were MSG: PM host Kazeem Famuyide, photographer Steven Jonn Irby, host and producer Syndee Goodman, and DJ/producer Statik Selektah.

This is definitely one of the coolest promotions from Amazon yet.

Earlier this year, to promote Coming 2 America, the company dressed up its fleet of vehicles to pay homage to the new King of Zamunda Akeem to celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated follow up to the 1989 comedy.

Without Remorse is streaming now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You can check out our exclusive interview with Michael B. Jordan, where we talked about his character and much more by heading here.

Photo: Amazon Studios / Without Remorse

