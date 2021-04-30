BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Pastor Dwight Buckner Jr. Talks ‘MAFS,’ His Ministry & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Pastor Dwight Buckner Jr. aka Pastor Dwight definitely stepped into the spotlight this year with his role on Married At First Sight attempting to detangle the drama between Chris and Paige and now he’s sitting with J Mac of Good Morning H-Town to detail his brand new book as well as how he was called into ministry, how he landed on Married At First Sight, why he wrote the book Five Things A Man Needs and more!

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to 97.9 The Box on YouTube!

RELATED: Pastor Mike Jr Discusses Fame, The Power Of Positivity &amp; More [EXCLUSIVE]

