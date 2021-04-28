Entertainment News
Willow Smith Releases New Track “Transparent Soul” With All The Pop-Punk Feels

Featuring Blink-182’s Travis Barker.

Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/2020 - Louis Vuitton - Outside Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

While she has taken her time to develop her sound, it is clear it was time well spent for Willow Smith. Her new track is a nod to the punk genre and more.

As spotted on Rolling Stone, the co-host of Red Table Talks has dropped a new song with an accompanying visual. “Transparent Soul” captures her in an uninhibited space as she stays true to the genre’s energy and attitude.

Additionally, her styling is in alignment with the subculture with black eyeliner and bondage pants in one scene, a grungy white-blue dress with a studded neck collar in the following.

Backed by Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker, Willow’s lyrics target a male associate who just wasn’t worth her time and attention.

I knew a boy just like you / He’s a snake just like you / Such a fake just like you / But I can see the truth,” she sings on the chorus.

“I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time [during the first couple months of quarantine],” Willow said in a statement. “It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre.”

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe earlier this week,  Smith detailed how it was to collaborate with Barjer, who she has looked up to musically for years.

“Travis is one of my favorite artists. And it’s so interesting because he is a drummer, but he’s so much more than that,” Smith said. “Being in the studio with him really showed me how multi-dimensional his artistry really is. He literally heard the song once and played it. He was like, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ one day and played it perfectly once.”

You can check out “Transparent Soul” below.

Photo: WENN

