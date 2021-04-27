Contests
HomeContests

Win A Copy Of MLB The Show 21!

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
MLB The Show 21

Source: Got Game / Radio One Digital

MLB The Show 21 is out now and 97.9 The Box wants to hook you up with a copy of the game for your gaming console! Register for your chance to win below! Sweepstakes ends on May 9 so don’t miss out!

·       Listen up…it’s now out…MLB The Show 21!!

·       MLB The Show 21 is ready to play on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles!

·       Welcome to The Show Xbox!  Enjoy cross-platform and cross-gen play with PlayStation gamers!

·       Stadium Creator on Next Gen is here! Available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S versions of the game, customize your stadium with over one thousand elements to make your stadium your own!  Share your stadium online and use them in Diamond Dynasty and Franchise mode! Online multiplayer features require internet connection and console-specific online multiplayer subscriptions.

·       Create your Dream Team in Diamond Dynasty!  Play with your favorite legends, flashbacks, and current day players all on your team!

·       MLB The Show 21 gets you to the post season when you want!  Don’t feel like playing a full 162 game season?  Play only the biggest moments and cruise your way to victory!

·       MLB The Show 21 is super fun for both hardcore and casual baseball gamers!  No matter what your playstyle, MLB The Show 21 has you covered!

·       Get it Now for PlayStation and Xbox consoles at TheShow.com!

See official contest rules on the next page!

mlb the show 21

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Chadwick Boseman’s Family Is Fine With Actor Not…
 6 hours ago
04.27.21
Judge Throws Out Wade Robson’s Molestation Lawsuit Against…
 6 hours ago
04.27.21
Issa Rae’s Raedio Label Signs Critically-Acclaimed “The Read”…
 8 hours ago
04.27.21
Kanye West’s 2008 Grammy Worn Air Yeezy Sneakers…
 9 hours ago
04.27.21
Lakeith Stanfield Voices Lead For Netflix’s Black Samurai…
 9 hours ago
04.27.21
‘Black Ink Crew’: Walt Claims He Didn’t Break…
 1 day ago
04.26.21
Swizz Beatz Called Out Fake Friends At DMX’s…
 1 day ago
04.26.21
Jay-Z Talks Legacy, Family & DMX In Rare…
 1 day ago
04.26.21
10 items
Social Media Thinks Blueface Is Running A Cult…
 1 day ago
04.26.21
Cam Coldheart, Rapper Infamous For Viral Fight With…
 1 day ago
04.26.21
Young Thug and Gunna Post Bail For 30…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
15 items
Tyrese Shaving His Lady’s Situation On Instagram Live…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
#Oscars: The Full 93 Academy Awards Winners List,…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
18 items
The Most Fabulous and Most Questionable Celebrity Fashions…
 2 days ago
04.26.21
DMX Homegoing Service
DMX Homegoing Service: Here’s How You Can Watch
 2 days ago
04.25.21
10 items
Kamaru Usman Viciously Knocked Out Jorge Masvidal At…
 2 days ago
04.25.21
Photos
Close