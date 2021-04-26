Entertainment News
‘Black Ink Crew’: Walt Claims He Didn’t Break Into The Shop, Hints At Ceaser Lying For TV Ratings In Deleted Comment

Somebody is lying.

Walt Says He Didn't Break Into The Shop Accuses Ceaser of Lying On Him

We’re only one episode in Black Ink Crew: New York’s ninth season, and the drama is already playing out.

Last week fans of the hit VH1 reality television franchise were shocked to learn that Walt did his brother and best friend Ceaser dirty by hitting the 125th tattoo shop for $5,000. The episode ended with Walt seemingly admitted to taking the cash with the intention of putting the money back but left us on a cliffhanger without revealing exactly why he went that route.

“The whole bullsh*t with the whole register sh*t man… I definitely had something to do with that,” he admitted. “I tried to like, fix it up later on when I got the break up from the back. Sh*t ain’t really easy for me. I’m not making any excuses, but I definitely did that dumb shi*t.”

In an exclusive interview with Distractify last week, Ceaser revealed that he was “heartbroken” that Walt stole money from him and that his friendship with his once good friend is over, calling him a “former real friend.” Now, Walt has broken in his silence and, in a series of deleted comments, claims he didn’t break into the shop and didn’t steal the $5,000 as it was detailed on the season premiere despite copping to the crime.

He’s also claiming none of the goodwill gestures we saw from Ceaser were real and that everything is just for TV ratings and that it “will all make sense soon enough.”

“I didn’t break into any shop. The shop didn’t lose 5K. I was NEVER homeless. NOBODY helped me on my feet when I was down and out.”

This sounds like a whole mess already, but consider us here at Hip-Hop Wired very invested in the drama as it plays out during the season.

‘Black Ink Crew’: Walt Claims He Didn’t Break Into The Shop, Hints At Ceaser Lying For TV Ratings In Deleted Comment  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

